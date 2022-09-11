ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Dylan Laube ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries and New Hampshire held on to beat Albany 28-23 on Saturday night.

Max Brosmer was 11-of-14 passing for 73 yards, including a 2-yard TD to Joey Corcoran that capped a 13-play, 88-yard drive that took 9-plus minutes off the clock and gave New Hampshire (2-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) a the lead for good at 7-0 with 4:22 left in the first quarter.

Laube scored his first touchdown, a 2-yarder, with 4:35 left in the second quarter before Albany’s John Opalko made a 38-yard field goal as time expired to make it 14-3 at the half. Aaron Oroh recovered at muffed punt at the Great Danes’ 9 early in the third quarter and Laube scored a play later to give the Wildcats an 18-point lead.

Thomas Greaney caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Reese Poffenbarger to trim Albany’s deficit to 21-16 with 2:47 left and Laube responded with a 37-yard touchdown 58 seconds later.

Poffenbarger, who completed 18 of 27 passes for 264 yards, added a 10-yard TD pass to Greaney in the closing seconds. Greaney finished with seven receptions for 105 yards and Todd Sibley added 105 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries.

