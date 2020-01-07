1  of  2
Breaking News
Roswell police issue Amber Alert for 3-year-old State Sen. Richard Martinez to serve 5 days in jail for DWI
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Kindley third Georgia offensive lineman to enter NFL draft

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ga. (AP)Guard Solomon Kindley has become Georgia’s third offensive lineman to leave school early to enter the NFL draft.

Kindley has announced his decision with a ”Dear UGA” letter on his Instagram account. He gave thanks to the Bulldog nation, coaches, trainers and others for support in his three years with the Bulldogs.

Kindley helped form one of the nation’s top offensive lines that also has lost left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson to the NFL draft.

Georgia junior running back D’Andre Swift also previously announced he will enter the draft. Quarterback Jake Fromm, another junior, has not announced his plans.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞