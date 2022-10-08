KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Isaac Foster scored with 21 seconds left in regulation and ran 12 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime to rally Kennesaw State to a 40-34 win over North Alabama on Saturday night.

After Foster’s burst around left end, the defense stood tall with Markeith Montgomery defending the fourth-and-7 pass from the 22.

Noah Walters and Takairee Kenebrew hooked up for a 60-yard touchdown with 3:43 to play to put North Alabama up 27-20. The Owls, who had 227 yards rushing, worked their way back to fourth-and-goal at the 1 when Xavier Shepherd hit Foster on a play-action pass to tie the game.

On a third-and-16 to open the overtime, Walters and Kenebrew connected for their third touchdown for 31 yards. Shepherd responded with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Hill on third-and-8.

Shepherd finished 13-of-18 passing for 172 yards and kept the ball 34 times for 102 yards and two more scores for the Owls (2-3, 1-0 Atlantic Sun). Foster had six runs for 36 yards and five catches for 76.

Walters was 15 of 27 for 326 yards with Kenebrew catching four for a career-best 162 yards in the first-ever A-Sun game for the Lions (1-4, 0-1).

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25