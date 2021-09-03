Kennesaw State ground game subdues NAIA Reinhardt 35-25

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Jonathan Murphy ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns and Kennesaw State beat feisty NAIA-member Reinhardt 35-25 on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

The Owls, entering the season ranked No. 19 in FCS, ran 67 times for 332 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Xavier Shepherd and Jonathan Murphy scored two touchdowns apiece.

Nykeem Farrow ran it in from 20 yards out for a 7-0 Kennesaw State lead. Reinhardt answered when Billy Hall found Navarie Solomon for a 26-yard scoring play.

The Owls seized control with two 12-play drives – 74 and 65 yards – that ended with Murphy plowing in from 2 yards and a yard, respectively, for a 21-7 advantage.

Hall passed for 90 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 128 yards and two more scores.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25