Kansas hires Air Force assistant Wallace for special teams

NCAA Football
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)Kansas has hired Jonathan Wallace to coach special teams and running backs, completing an overhaul of Les Miles’ staff as the Jayhawks head into Year 2 of the former national championship-winning coach’s regime.

Miles announced the hiring in a statement Tuesday.

Wallace spent last season coaching tight ends at Air Force, and he spent the previous season at Bethel, a Division III school in Minnesota where he worked with recently promoted offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon.

Wallace also spent two years as an offensive graduate assistant at Auburn, where he played quarterback and wide receiver. Wallace helped the Tigers to a pair of bowl games and an appearance in the SEC title game as a coach.

