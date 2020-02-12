Closings & Delays
There are currently 75 active closings. Click for more details.

Joe Susan returns to Rutgers football coaching staff

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)Greg Schiano has added another former Rutgers assistant coach to his Scarlet Knights staff.

Schiano announced Tuesday that Joe Susan will serve as special assistant to the head coach. The veteran mentor has more than 40 years of experience at the collegiate level, including nine recently as head coach at Bucknell and nine on Schiano’s previous staff.

Susan most recently served as special assistant to the director of athletics at Bucknell. He had resigned as head football coach following the 2018 season.

Susan was on Schiano’s original staff in 2001, serving two seasons as offensive line coach. He moved to tight ends in 2003 and added the title of recruiting coordinator in 2004.

Susan has worked at Davidson, Princeton, Memphis, Delaware and Gettysburg in a coaching career that started in 1977.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞