No. 1 James Madison’s game postponed; Moloney named starting QB

(Stats Perform) – Saturday’s CAA Football game between William & Mary and James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., was postponed on Monday due to COVID-19-related protocols within the No. 1-ranked Dukes’ program.

A decision to potentially reschedule the game will be made at a later date.

Earlier in the day, JMU second-year coach Curt Cignetti announced Gage Moloney would make his first career start against William & Mary. The 6-foot-2 redshirt junior replaced an ineffective Cole Johnson in the third quarter of this past Saturday’s game at Elon and passed for a touchdown while helping the defending CAA champ rally from an 11-point deficit to a 20-17 win.

“We’re going to start Gage this week and have Cole (Johnson) ready to go,” Cignetti said on the CAA’s weekly coaches media Zoom. “And we’re looking to start better. We haven’t started very well in the first half the last two weeks and we’ve got to play better earlier in the game on offense to get some momentum going.”

Moloney has appeared in 10 career games, completing 12 of 20 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns, with 45 rushing yards.

James Madison (3-0, 1-0) is scheduled to host Richmond on March 20. William & Mary (0-1) has a home game against Elon that day.