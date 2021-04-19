James Madison, South Dakota State headline final FCS Top 25 regular-season poll

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – The many strong contenders for the FCS national title were found up and down the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 regular-season poll on Monday.

James Madison (5-0) remained No. 1 in the national media rankings for the eighth straight week, one day after No. 2 South Dakota State (5-1) and No. 4 Sam Houston (6-0) gained the top two playoff seeds, respectively, over the Dukes. North Dakota State (6-2), the three-time defending national champion, dropped four spots to No. 6 after suffering a 27-17 loss to South Dakota State on Saturday.

The 16-team playoffs begin this weekend. To say everybody’s a bit motivated as they embark on the Road to Frisco (Texas) is an understatement. South Dakota State, up two spots after earning a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title for the second time, matched its highest FCS ranking. The Jackrabbits’ nine straight playoff bids mark the second-longest active streak to NDSU’s 11. JMU is third with seven straight appearances.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference doesn’t have a team in the playoffs and instead will host its annual championship game between division champions on May 1. West Division champ Arkansas-Pine Bluff joined the rankings at No. 24, while East Division winner Alabama A&M was three spots outside them.

A national panel selects the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, which this spring includes only schools that have committed to playing a regular schedule. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

—=

STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25 (APRIL 19)

1. James Madison (5-0, 3-0 CAA), 982 points (30 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Week 10 Result: 23-6 win over then-No. 11 Richmond

2. South Dakota State (5-1 Missouri Valley), 953 (7)

Previous Ranking: 4; Week 10 Result: 27-17 win at then-No. 2 North Dakota State

3. Weber State (5-0 Big Sky), 900

Previous Ranking: 3; Week 10 Result: No game

4. Sam Houston (6-0 Southland), 896 (3)

Previous Ranking: 5; Week 10 Result: 42-14 win at then-No. 25 UIW

5. Delaware (5-0, 4-0 CAA), 808

Previous Ranking: 7; Week 10 Result: 27-20 win at then-No. 10 Villanova

6. North Dakota State (6-2, 5-2 Missouri Valley), 803

Previous Ranking: 2; Week 10 Result: 27-17 loss to then-No. 4 South Dakota State

7. North Dakota (4-1 Missouri Valley), 788

Previous Ranking: 6; Week 10 Result: No game

8. Jacksonville State (9-2, 6-1 Ohio Valley), 700

Previous Ranking: 9; Week 10 Result: No game

9. Eastern Washington (5-1 Big Sky), 697

Previous Ranking: 8; Week 10 Result: No game

10. Monmouth (3-0 Big South), 590

Previous Ranking: 12; Week 10 Result: No game

11. VMI (6-1 Southern), 532

Previous Ranking: 15; Week 10 Result: 31-17 win over The Citadel

12. Missouri State (5-4, 5-1 Missouri Valley), 509

Previous Ranking: 14; Week 10 Result: No game

13. UC Davis (3-2 Big Sky), 471

Previous Ranking: 13; Week 10 Result: No game

14. Southern Illinois (5-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley), 463

Previous Ranking: 18; Week 10 Result: 55-48 win over then-No. 17 Southern Illinois

15. Richmond (3-1 CAA), 439

Previous Ranking: 11; Week 10 Result: 23-6 loss at then-No. 1 James Madison

16. Villanova (2-2 CAA), 423

Previous Ranking: 10; Week 10 Result: 27-20 loss to then-No. 7 Delaware

17. Kennesaw State (4-1, 2-1 Big South), 383

Previous Ranking: 16; Week 10 Result: No game

18. Rhode Island (2-1 CAA), 260

Previous Ranking: 19; Week 10 Result: No game

19. Murray State (5-2 Ohio Valley), 256

Previous Ranking: 20; Week 10 Result: No game

20. Southeastern Louisiana (4-3 Southland), 237

Previous Ranking: 17; Week 10 Result: 55-48 loss at then-No. 18 Southern Illinois

21. Austin Peay (4-5, 4-2 Ohio Valley), 175

Previous Ranking: 22; Week 10 Result: No game

22. ETSU (4-2 Southern), 150

Previous Ranking: 24; Week 10 Result: No game

23. Nicholls (4-3, 3-3 Southland), 141

Previous Ranking: 21; Week 10 Result: No game

24. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-0 SWAC), 92

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 10 Result: 36-31 win over Prairie View A&M

25. Northern Iowa (3-4 Missouri Valley), 74

Previous Ranking: Unranked; West 10 Result: No game

Dropped Out: Mercer (23), UIW (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Sacred Heart 73, Southern 37, Alabama A&M 34, Samford 25, Duquesne 23, Holy Cross 22, Mercer 15, Davidson 13, UIW 11, Northern Arizona 8, Maine 7

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES