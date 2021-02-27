James Madison scores 20 unanswered to beat Robert Morris

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Cole Johnson threw for two touchdowns, Percy Agyei-Obese added two scores on the ground, and James Madison scored 20 unanswered points to beat Robert Morris 36-16 on Saturday.

It was tied at 16 at the break before JMU dominated the third by outgaining RMU 140-34.

Johnson was 17-of-24 passing with three interceptions, and Agyei-Obese carried it 17 times for 55 yards, reaching 24 career touchdowns, for James Madison (2-0). Kris Thornton and Antwane Wells Jr. each had a receiving score.

Ethan Ratke made his 61st career field goal to extend JMU’s lead to 29-16 in the fourth quarter. He’s the 15th player in FCS history to reach the mark.

George Martin threw for 165 yards and a touchdown for Robert Morris (0-1). Alijah Jackson added a rushing TD. The Colonials led 3-2 at the end of the first quarter after a pair of interceptions. The Dukes’ safety came on a high snap near the end zone.

