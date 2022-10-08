JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Todd Centeio threw four touchdown passes, including a pair of fourth-quarter strikes to put the game out of reach, and James Madison shut down the Arkansas State running game to remain undefeated following a 42-20 over the Red Wolves in a Sun Belt battle on Saturday night.

Arkansas State managed just 20 net yards on 27 carries.

The Red Wolves (2-4, 1-2) grabbed the early lead with a 25-yard field goal by Dominic Zvada, but Centeio led James Madison on a pair of long scoring drives to take a 14-3 lead at the break. He capped an eight-play, 77-yard drive with a 13-yard strike to Solomon Vanhorse, then followed it with a 13-play, 87-yard drive that was capped by a 10-yard pass to Devin Ravenel with 26 seconds left in the half.

James Blackman found Jeff Foreman from 13-yards out in the third quarter to get Arkansas State within 21-13, but Centeio threw two more touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and Percy Agyei-Obese broke a tackle on the corner and ran through an attempted arm tackle at the 10 to score his second touchdown of the day on a 31-yard run and finished with a career-best 158 yards on 21 carries.

Centeio was 28 of 37 for 394 yards while the Dukes (5-0, 3-0) ground out 204 yards on 43 carries.

Blackman was 16 of 26 for 247 yards and two touchdowns for Arkansas State.

—

