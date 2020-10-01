Jacksonville State preview capsule

(Stats Perform) – Ohio Valley Conference member Jacksonville State is one of 17 FCS programs (out of 127 overall) that have announced they will play at least one nonconference game this fall. Due to coronavirus concerns, the OVC postponed its conference schedule until a potential spring season.

LOCATION: Jacksonville, Alabama

STADIUM: JSU Stadium

HEAD COACH: John Grass (58-18, six seasons)

2019 RECORD: 6-6, 3-5 OVC (Tie/5th)

2020 FALL SCHEDULE: at Florida State (Oct. 3), Mercer (Oct. 10), at North Alabama (Oct. 17), at FIU (Oct. 23)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 12 (7 offense/5 defense)

3 KEY RETURNEES: QB Zerrick Cooper, TE Trae Barry, DE D.J. Coleman

BIGGEST SHOES TO FILL: S Marlon Bridges

OUTLOOK: The Gamecocks took a punch to the face last year considering they were 3-5 in the OVC after having suffered one conference loss in Grass’first five seasons. They’ll use the fall campaign to build momentum for a seven-game conference schedule in the spring. Cooper, a 6-foot-3½ senior, has led the OVC in passing yards and touchdown passes each of the past two seasons, but his wide receivers unit is basically new, so he will rely heavily on Barry, an NFL prospect who had 25 catches last year in a season shortened to five games by injury. The big losses on the perimeter suggest the Gamecocks will try to revive a declining run game with RB Michael Matthews (585 yards, 5 TDs) the top returnee. One of the more alarming factors last season was the defense struggled to stop opponents from converting on third downs, dropping from the No. 2 ranking in the FCS in 2018 to 92 last year. Coleman produced 28 quarterback hurries in a breakout season, something also enjoyed by LB Zack Woodard, who led the team with 96 tackles. CB Jacquez Payton returns after missing last season with a back injury. The special teams were subpar, and one of the few positives, punter Jason Pierce, transferred out of the program.