Jacksonville State, Florida State schedule 2021 matchup

(Stats Perform) – Jacksonville State will play at Florida State in 2021 – the third all-time meeting between the two programs.

The matchup was announced Tuesday for Sept. 11, 2021 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add this game to our schedule in 2021,” Jacksonville State athletic director Greg Seitz said. “We are thankful to Florida State for the opportunity to put one of the nation’s top programs back on our schedule and for giving us the opportunity to showcase our program against the highest level.”

Jacksonville State won the first meeting, 7-0 in 1947. Florida State gained a 19-9 win in 2009.

The Gamecocks, who are Ohio Valley Conference members, are 5-20 all-time against FBS teams, most recently winning at Georgia State in 2013.