Jacksonville St. beats Murray State, earns FCS playoff berth

MURRAY, Ky. (AP)Zion Webb passed for a touchdown and ran for two more to help Jacksonville State beat Murray State 28-14 on Sunday to win the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title and clinch a berth in the FCS playoffs.

Webb finished 17-of-28 passing for 239 yards and added 12 carries for 65 yards. Trae Berry had four receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown for Jacksonville State (9-2, 6-1), which never trailed.

Webb scored on an 11-yard run midway through the first quarter and added a 1-yard TD to make it 14-0. After DeQuan Dallas caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Preston Rice with 24 seconds left in the first, Josh Samuel scored on a 1-yard run to give the Gamecocks a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Berry’s 18-yard TD reception capped a seven-play, 81-yard drive with 5:50 left in the third and Rice hit Jacob Bell for a 13-yard touchdown to cap the scoring midway through the fourth quarter.

Rice was 27-of-47 passing for 347 yards for Murray State (5-2, 5-2).

JSU is 16-2 all-time against the Racers and has won seven straight in the series.

