DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns – all in the first half – and Jackson State beat Bethune-Cookman 48-8 on Saturday for the Tigers’ first 6-0 start since 1983.

Isaiah Bolden returned the opening kickoff to the Bethune-Cookman’s 40, and the Tigers scored a touchdown on their first three drives. Sanders’ fourth TD pass of the day went to Dallas Daniels for a 30-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Shane Hooks and Daniels each had six catches and two touchdowns. Sanders was 33 of 43 for 246 yards with two interceptions for Jackson State (6-0, 4-0). Santee Marshall added 71 yards rushing and a score.

Jacksonville State recorded a safety after Bethune-Cookman’s high snap on a punt from its 31.

Four different players threw a pass for Bethune-Cookman (1-5, 1-2). Jalon Jones was 9 of 24 for 98 yards with a touchdown.

