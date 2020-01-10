Indiana promotes Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Indiana has promoted Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator and running backs coach Mike Hart to associate head coach.

Coach Tom Allen announced the moves Friday and also said receivers coach Grant Heard will serve as co-offensive coordinator.

”Nick is one of the bright, young offensive minds in our game,” Allen said. ”I have the absolute confidence that he is prepared to keep the continuity in our offensive system and allow us to build off of the success we had in 2019.”

Indiana is replacing offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who took the head coaching job at Fresno State after one year with the Hoosiers. Indiana ranked second in the Big Ten this season, averaging 443.6 yards per game on offense on the way to an 8-5 season that ended with a 23-22 loss to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl.

”Working alongside Nick was a big reason why our offense had success last year,” DeBoer said. ””I really couldn’t be happier for Nick, and I’m also pleased the offensive staff will remain together. I wish them and IU nothing but the best moving forward.”

Sheridan will also coach the quarterbacks after handling the tight ends in 2019 and quarterbacks in 2017 and 2018.

Sheridan previously worked as an offensive graduate assistant at Tennessee from 2014-16 along with jobs at Western Kentucky and USF. He is a former Michigan quarterback.