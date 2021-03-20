Imoh runs for 3 TDS, William & Mary tops Elon 31-10

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Malachi Imoh rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns to lead William & Mary to a 31-10 win over Elon on Saturday.

Imoh, a freshman who had 11 yards on six carries in his collegiate debut, broke loose for a 65-yard touchdownin the first quarter and a 38-yarder in the second to give the Tribe a 17-3 lead at the half. Both times he broke through the middle of the line and then outran the secondary.

He wrapped up the win with a 4-yard touchdown run with 3:43 to play.

Hollis Mathis threw for 175 yards with a 36-yard touchdown connectionwith Cole Blackman in the third period for the Tribe (1-1, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association). They finished with 408 total yards despite three turnovers.

JR Martin threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jaylan Thomas for the Elon touchdown. The Phoenix (1-4, 0-3), who have lost four straight, had 201 yards of total offense.

The last time the teams met, Williams & Mary won 31-29 in five overtimes, the longest FCS game in the 2019 season.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES