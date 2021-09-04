Idaho rolls over Division II Simon Fraser 68-0

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)CJ Jordan passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, Roshaun Johnson scored three times and the Idaho Vandals posted their first shutout victory since 2010 with a 68-0 win over Division II Simon Fraser in a season opener on Saturday.

The 68 points were the most scored by the Vandals since a 79-30 victory over Weber State in 1994. They amassed Saturday’s total behind an offense that outgained the Clan from Burnaby, British Columbia, 593-90.

Jordan threw for 161 yards on 7-of-12 passing and rushed for 61 yards including a 21-yard score. Mike Beaudry also saw time at quarterback and was 10 of 15 with 116 yards while rushing for 47. Hayden Hatten had 106 yards receiving including a 71-yard touchdown from Jordan. Johnson rushed for 87 yards including a 37-yard touchdown. All three of his rushing touchdowns came in the first half.

The score was 40-0 at halftime after the Vandals held the Clan to minus-4 yards offense.

