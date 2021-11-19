Idaho moving on from coach Paul Petrino after this season

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Paul Petrino will coach his final game with Idaho on Saturday after agreeing to part ways with the school.

Athletic director Terry Gawlik said the school will begin an immediate search to find a replacement for Petrino, who has gone 33-66 during his nine seasons at Idaho.

”We are committed to competing at the top of the Big Sky Conference and the FCS,” Gawlik said. ”We will work tirelessly to find a dynamic coach that will lead the Vandals back to the playoffs. Our goals are lofty, and our expectations are high, but we know the Vandal family expects nothing less than championship-caliber football in the Kibbie Dome.”

Petrino’s best season came in 2016, when the Vandals went 9-4 and won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl over Colorado State. Petrino was the Sun Belt Conference coach of the year that season, but the Vandals have struggled badly since reclassifying to the FCS level and rejoining the Big Sky.

Idaho is just 14-25 and 10-19 in conference play since dropping down a division. The Vandals are 3-7 overall and 2-5 in conference play this season heading into Saturday’s finale against Idaho State.

”I’m very proud of all we accomplished during my time leading this program,” Petrino said in a statement.