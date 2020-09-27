Hudson, Central Arkansas rally, beat Missouri St. 27-20

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) – Tyler Hudson had a 7-yard touchdown reception and scored on a 57-yard punt return as Central Arkansas scored the last 20 points to beat Missouri State 27-20 on Saturday night.

Central Arkansas (2-1) had just 10 first downs and 177 total yards, but collected nine sacks and forced four turnovers, including linebacker Dre Matthews’ 30-yard fumble return for a score in the fourth quarter.

On fourth-and-31 from its own 3, Missouri State (0-2) was forced to punt from the end zone, and after a 13-yard return by Hudson, Central Arkansas took possession at the 34. Three plays later, Breylin Smith hit Hudson for a 7-yard touchdown to trim UCA’s deficit to 20-13 late in the third quarter.

On its next possession, Missouri State moved to near midfield before a strip-sack of Jaden Johnson by J.W. Jones was returned by Matthews with 14:48 left in the game. Missouri State then went three-and-out before Hudson’s punt return gave Central Arkansas its first lead just 37 seconds later.

The teams play again in Springfield, Missouri, on Oct. 10.

Missouri State’s Kevon Latulas blocked a punt and returned it 16 yards for a score in the first quarter. He finished with 146 yards from scrimmage.

