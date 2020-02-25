Howard sets Scott’s first schedule

(Stats Perform) – Howard’s Larry Scott is one of the new head coaches in the FCS, but he may be the last to have a home game this year.

The Bison unveiled their 11-game schedule on Tuesday. Included are four home games at Greene Stadium, but the first against Delaware State isn’t until their sixth game on Oct. 17. It is their Homecoming.

Scott’s first game will be against Central State at the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, hosted by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sept. 6 in Canton, Ohio.

“We’re thrilled about our 11-game schedule,” Scott said. “We’ve put together a really good staff and the student-athletes are working hard. We’re looking forward to filling our stands and getting fans excited about the product we’re going to put on the field.”

Howard went 2-10 last season. Scott, who was on Florida’s staff the last two seasons and was Miami’s interim head coach in 2015, was hired on Feb. 6.

2020 Howard Schedule

Sept. 6, Central State (Canton, Ohio)

Sept. 12, at Arkansas State

Sept. 19, at Hampton

Sept. 26, at Bethune-Cookman*

Oct. 10, at Norfolk State*

Oct. 17, Delaware State* (Homecoming)

Oct. 24, North Carolina A&T*

Oct. 31, at North Carolina Central*

Nov. 7, South Carolina State*

Nov. 14, Florida A&M*

Nov. 21, at Morgan State*

* – MEAC game