How the FCS Top 25 fared

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

How teams in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 fared this weekend:

1. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA): 20-17 win at Elon

2. Weber State (1-0 Big Sky): Postponed at Cal Poly

3. Northern Iowa (2-1 Missouri Valley): 20-10 win over No. 15 Illinois State

4. North Dakota (3-0 Missouri Valley): 21-10 win over No. 20 South Dakota

5. Villanova (1-0 CAA): 16-13 win at Stony Brook

6. North Dakota State (3-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley): 25-0 win at Missouri State

7. Nicholls (3-0, 2-0 Southland): 31-24 win at Northwestern State

8. South Dakota State (2-1 Missouri Valley): 45-10 win over Western Illinois

9. Kennesaw State (1-0, 0-0 Big South): No game

10. Jacksonville State (5-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley): 38-16 win at Tennessee State

11. Southern Illinois (3-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley): 30-22 win at Youngstown State

12. Sam Houston (1-0 Southland): No game

13. Albany (1-0 CAA): 24-20 win at No. 14 New Hampshire

14. New Hampshire (0-1 CAA): 24-20 loss to No. 13 Albany

15. Illinois State (0-2 Missouri Valley): 20-10 loss at No. 3 Northern Iowa

16. Southeast Missouri (1-2, 1-1 Ohio Valley): 24-21 loss to Murray State

17. Furman (2-1 Southern): 44-37 OT win over Samford

18. Chattanooga (2-1, 2-0 Southern): 25-24 OT win at The Citadel

19. Idaho (1-1 Big Sky): 27-17 loss to UC Davis

T20. South Dakota (1-1 Missouri Valley): 21-10 loss at No. 4 North Dakota

T20. Wofford (1-1 Southern): Postponed vs. ETSU

22. Eastern Washington (1-1 Big Sky): 45-13 win over Northern Arizona

T23. Monmouth (0-0 Big South): No game

T23. Southeastern Louisiana (1-1 Southland): 25-20 win over McNeese

25. Delaware (1-0 CAA): 37-0 win over Maine

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES