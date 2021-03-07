How the FCS Top 25 fared

How teams in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 fared this weekend:
1. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA): 20-17 win at Elon
2. Weber State (1-0 Big Sky): Postponed at Cal Poly
3. Northern Iowa (2-1 Missouri Valley): 20-10 win over No. 15 Illinois State
4. North Dakota (3-0 Missouri Valley): 21-10 win over No. 20 South Dakota
5. Villanova (1-0 CAA): 16-13 win at Stony Brook
6. North Dakota State (3-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley): 25-0 win at Missouri State
7. Nicholls (3-0, 2-0 Southland): 31-24 win at Northwestern State
8. South Dakota State (2-1 Missouri Valley): 45-10 win over Western Illinois
9. Kennesaw State (1-0, 0-0 Big South): No game
10. Jacksonville State (5-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley): 38-16 win at Tennessee State
11. Southern Illinois (3-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley): 30-22 win at Youngstown State
12. Sam Houston (1-0 Southland): No game
13. Albany (1-0 CAA): 24-20 win at No. 14 New Hampshire
14. New Hampshire (0-1 CAA): 24-20 loss to No. 13 Albany
15. Illinois State (0-2 Missouri Valley): 20-10 loss at No. 3 Northern Iowa
16. Southeast Missouri (1-2, 1-1 Ohio Valley): 24-21 loss to Murray State
17. Furman (2-1 Southern): 44-37 OT win over Samford
18. Chattanooga (2-1, 2-0 Southern): 25-24 OT win at The Citadel
19. Idaho (1-1 Big Sky): 27-17 loss to UC Davis
T20. South Dakota (1-1 Missouri Valley): 21-10 loss at No. 4 North Dakota
T20. Wofford (1-1 Southern): Postponed vs. ETSU
22. Eastern Washington (1-1 Big Sky): 45-13 win over Northern Arizona
T23. Monmouth (0-0 Big South): No game
T23. Southeastern Louisiana (1-1 Southland): 25-20 win over McNeese
25. Delaware (1-0 CAA): 37-0 win over Maine