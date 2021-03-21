How teams in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 fared

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – How teams in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 fared in Week 6 of the spring season:

1. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA): Postponed vs. Richmond

2. North Dakota (4-1 Missouri Valley): 34-13 loss at No. 4 North Dakota State 1/4n

3. Weber State (2-0 Big Sky): No game

4. North Dakota State (5-1, 4-1 Missouri Valley): 34-13 win over No. 2 North Dakota

5. Southern Illinois (4-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley): 44-3 loss to No. 6 South Dakota State

6. South Dakota State (4-1 Missouri Valley): 44-3 win at No. 5 Southern Illinois

7. Sam Houston (3-0 Southland): 62-7 win at Lamar

8. Jacksonville State (7-1, 4-0 Ohio Valley): 21-3 win over Southeast Missouri

9. Kennesaw State (3-0, 1-0 Big South): 37-27 win over Dixie State

10. Northern Iowa (2-3 Missouri Valley): 13-6 loss at Missouri State

11. Chattanooga (3-1, 3-0 Southern): 20-18 win at No. 13 Furman

12. Delaware (2-0 CAA): Postponed at No. 20 New Hampshire

13. Furman (3-2 Southern): 20-18 loss at No. 11 Chattanooga

14. Villanova (1-1 CAA): No game

15. Eastern Washington (2-1 Big Sky): No game

16. Southeastern Louisiana (2-2 Southland): 56-45 loss at No. 22 UIW

17. Nicholls (3-1, 2-1 Southland): No game

18. Albany (1-2 CAA): 17-10 OT loss to Rhode Island

19. VMI (4-0 Southern): 38-37 OT win at Samford

20. New Hampshire (0-1 CAA): Postponed vs. No. 12 Delaware

21. UC Davis (2-1 Big Sky: 73-24 win over Cal Poly

22. UIW (3-0 Southland): 56-45 win over No. 16 Southeastern Louisiana

23. Richmond (2-0 CAA): Postponed at No. 1 James Madison

24. Jackson State (3-1, 2-1 SWAC): 35-28 loss at Alabama State

25. Murray State (4-0 Ohio Valley): 35-13 win over Tennessee State

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES