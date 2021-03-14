How teams in the FCS Top 25 fared

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – How team in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 fared this weekend:

1. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA): Postponed vs. William & Mary

2. Weber State (2-0 Big Sky): 18-13 win over No. 23 UC Davis

3. North Dakota (4-0 Missouri Valley): 38-21 win at Western Illinois

4. Northern Iowa (2-2 Missouri Valley): 17-16 loss at No. 10 at Southern Illinois

5. North Dakota State (4-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley): 21-13 win over No. 22 Illinois State

6. Villanova (1-1 CAA): 40-37 OT loss to Rhode Island

7. Nicholls (3-1, 2-1 Southland): 71-17 loss at No. 12 Sam Houston

8. South Dakota State (3-1 Missouri Valley): 19-17 win over Youngstown State

9. Kennesaw State (2-0, 1-0 Big South): 24-19 win over Charleston Southern

T10. Jacksonville State (6-1, 3-0 Ohio Valley): 37-20 win at UT Martin

T10. Southern Illinois (4-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley): 17-16 win over No. 4 Northern Iowa

12. Sam Houston (2-0 Southland): 71-17 win over No. 7 Nicholls

13. Albany (1-1 CAA): 38-34 loss at Maine

14. Chattanooga (2-1, 2-0 Southern): No game

15. Furman (3-1 Southern): 17-13 win at ETSU

16. Eastern Washington (2-1 Big Sky): 46-42 win at Idaho State

17. New Hampshire (0-1 CAA): No game

18. Southeastern Louisiana (2-1 Southland): 27-24 win over Northwestern State

19. Delaware (2-0 CAA): 31-3 win over Stony Brook

20. Wofford (1-2 Southern): 37-31 loss at Samford

21. South Dakota (1-2 Missouri Valley): 27-24 loss to Missouri State

22. Illinois State (0-3 Missouri Valley): 21-13 loss at No. 5 North Dakota State

23. UC Davis (1-1 Big Sky): 18-13 loss at No. 2 Weber State

24. Monmouth (0-0 Big South): Postponed at Robert Morris

25. UIW (2-0 Southland): No game

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES