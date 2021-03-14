How teams in the FCS Top 25 fared

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Antonio Zita made 62- and 51-yard field goals and hit a 35-yarder as time expired to give Tennessee State a 21-20 victory over Eastern Illinois on Sunday.

Stone Galloway made a 37-yard field goal with 41 seconds remaining to give Eastern Illinois a 20-18 lead, but Isaiah Green completed a 48-yard pass to Cam Wyche to the 19 and, one play later, Zita won it for the Tigers (1-2 Ohio Valley Conference).