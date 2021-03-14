How teams in the FCS Top 25 fared

(Stats Perform) – How team in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 fared this weekend:
1. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA): Postponed vs. William & Mary
2. Weber State (2-0 Big Sky): 18-13 win over No. 23 UC Davis
3. North Dakota (4-0 Missouri Valley): 38-21 win at Western Illinois
4. Northern Iowa (2-2 Missouri Valley): 17-16 loss at No. 10 at Southern Illinois
5. North Dakota State (4-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley): 21-13 win over No. 22 Illinois State
6. Villanova (1-1 CAA): 40-37 OT loss to Rhode Island
7. Nicholls (3-1, 2-1 Southland): 71-17 loss at No. 12 Sam Houston
8. South Dakota State (3-1 Missouri Valley): 19-17 win over Youngstown State
9. Kennesaw State (2-0, 1-0 Big South): 24-19 win over Charleston Southern
T10. Jacksonville State (6-1, 3-0 Ohio Valley): 37-20 win at UT Martin
T10. Southern Illinois (4-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley): 17-16 win over No. 4 Northern Iowa
12. Sam Houston (2-0 Southland): 71-17 win over No. 7 Nicholls
13. Albany (1-1 CAA): 38-34 loss at Maine
14. Chattanooga (2-1, 2-0 Southern): No game
15. Furman (3-1 Southern): 17-13 win at ETSU
16. Eastern Washington (2-1 Big Sky): 46-42 win at Idaho State
17. New Hampshire (0-1 CAA): No game
18. Southeastern Louisiana (2-1 Southland): 27-24 win over Northwestern State
19. Delaware (2-0 CAA): 31-3 win over Stony Brook
20. Wofford (1-2 Southern): 37-31 loss at Samford
21. South Dakota (1-2 Missouri Valley): 27-24 loss to Missouri State
22. Illinois State (0-3 Missouri Valley): 21-13 loss at No. 5 North Dakota State
23. UC Davis (1-1 Big Sky): 18-13 loss at No. 2 Weber State
24. Monmouth (0-0 Big South): Postponed at Robert Morris
25. UIW (2-0 Southland): No game