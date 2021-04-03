How teams in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 fared

(Stats Perform) – How teams in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 fared this weekend:
1. James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA): Postponed at No. 15-Richmond
2. North Dakota State (5-1, 4-1 Missouri Valley): Postponed vs. No. 4 South Dakota State
3. Weber State (4-0 Big Sky): 19-16 win at Southern Utah
4. South Dakota State (4-1 Missouri Valley): Postponed at No. 2 North Dakota State
5. Sam Houston (4-0 Southland): 24-16 win at Northwestern State
6. North Dakota (4-1 Missouri Valley): Canceled at No. 19 Missouri State
7. Kennesaw State (4-0, 2-0 Big South): 35-0 win over Robert Morris
8. Delaware (3-0 CAA): Canceled at Albany
9. Eastern Washington (4-1 Big Sky): 32-22 win at No. 9 UC Davis
10. VMI (5-1 Southern): 24-20 loss to ETSU
11. UC Davis (3-2 Big Sky): 32-22 loss to No. 9 Eastern Washington
12. Jacksonville State (8-2, 5-1 Ohio Valley): 44-23 win at Eastern Illinois
13. Nicholls (4-2, 3-2 Southland): 43-31 loss at McNeese
14. Murray State (5-1 Ohio Valley): 34-31 loss at Austin Peay
15. Richmond (3-0 CAA): Postponed vs. No. 1 James Madison
16. Villanova (2-1 CAA): 44-17 win at Maine
17. Chattanooga (3-2, 3-1 Southern): Opted out of remaining schedule
18. Southern Illinois (4-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley): Canceled at Illinois State
19. Missouri State (4-4, 4-1 Missouri Valley): Canceled at No. 6 North Dakota
20. UIW (3-1 Southland): No game
21. Furman (3-3 Southern): 26-14 loss at Mercer
22. Rhode Island (2-1 CAA): Postponed vs. New Hampshire
23. Northern Iowa (3-3 Missouri Valley): Canceled at South Dakota
24. Idaho (2-2 Big Sky): 24-22 loss at Idaho State
25. Southeastern Louisiana (3-2 Southland): 42-12 win over Lamar