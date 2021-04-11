How teams are earning automatic bids to the FCS playoffs

(Stats Perform) – Following are scenarios in the 10 conferences whose champions earn an automatic qualifying bid (AQ) to the FCS spring playoffs. The NCAA will announce its 16-team pairings on April 18.

Big Sky: Weber State (5-0) clinched the automatic bid by defeating Idaho State 20-15 on Saturday.

Big South: Monmouth (3-0) earned the first AQ to the playoffs by defeating Kennesaw State 42-17 on Saturday.

CAA: Either Delaware (4-0, 3-0), James Madison (4-0, 2-0) or Richmond (3-0) will claim the AQ next Saturday.

Missouri Valley: North Dakota State (6-1, 5-1), North Dakota (4-1) and South Dakota State (4-1) are the only teams alive for the AQ next Saturday, although Missouri State (5-4, 5-1) has clinched at least a share of the conference title.

NEC: Sacred Heart (3-1) earned the AQ by defeating Duquesne 34-27 in overtime in the conference’s first championship game on Sunday.

OVC: Jacksonville State (9-2, 6-1) won 28-14 at Murray State on Sunday to secure the AQ.

Patriot: Bucknell (2-1) will host Holy Cross (2-0) in the league’s first championship game next Saturday, with the winner earning the AQ.

Pioneer: Davidson (4-2, 4-1) owns the AQ tiebreaker over San Diego (4-1) heading into next Saturday’s action, with Valparaiso (3-2) and Morehead State (3-3, 3-2) right behind the co-leaders.

Southern: VMI (5-1) holds the lead in the standings over Mercer (5-5, 5-2), although both teams remain alive for the AQ next Saturday.

Southland: Sam Houston (5-0) clinched the AQ on Saturday with a 27-13 win over McNeese combined with UIW’s 49-47 loss to Northwestern State.