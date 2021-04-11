How teams are earning automatic bids to the FCS playoffs

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – Following are scenarios in the 10 conferences whose champions earn an automatic qualifying bid (AQ) to the FCS spring playoffs. The NCAA will announce its 16-team pairings on April 18.

Big Sky: Weber State (5-0) clinched the automatic bid by defeating Idaho State 20-15 on Saturday.

Big South: Monmouth (3-0) earned the first AQ to the playoffs by defeating Kennesaw State 42-17 on Saturday.

CAA: Either Delaware (4-0, 3-0), James Madison (4-0, 2-0) or Richmond (3-0) will claim the AQ next Saturday.

Missouri Valley: North Dakota State (6-1, 5-1), North Dakota (4-1) and South Dakota State (4-1) are the only teams alive for the AQ next Saturday, although Missouri State (5-4, 5-1) has clinched at least a share of the conference title.

NEC: Sacred Heart (3-1) earned the AQ by defeating Duquesne 34-27 in overtime in the conference’s first championship game on Sunday.

OVC: Jacksonville State (9-2, 6-1) won 28-14 at Murray State on Sunday to secure the AQ.

Patriot: Bucknell (2-1) will host Holy Cross (2-0) in the league’s first championship game next Saturday, with the winner earning the AQ.

Pioneer: Davidson (4-2, 4-1) owns the AQ tiebreaker over San Diego (4-1) heading into next Saturday’s action, with Valparaiso (3-2) and Morehead State (3-3, 3-2) right behind the co-leaders.

Southern: VMI (5-1) holds the lead in the standings over Mercer (5-5, 5-2), although both teams remain alive for the AQ next Saturday.

Southland: Sam Houston (5-0) clinched the AQ on Saturday with a 27-13 win over McNeese combined with UIW’s 49-47 loss to Northwestern State.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES