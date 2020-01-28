Holy Cross to face competitive 2020 schedule

(Stats Perform) – Patriot League champion Holy Cross will play five times at home and travel to Boston College as part of an 11-game 2020 schedule which was announced on Tuesday.

The Crusaders will host league opponents Lehigh (Sept. 12), Fordham (Nov. 14) and Bucknell (Nov. 21) as well as Ivy League programs Yale (Sept. 19) and Brown (Oct. 10) out of league. Their Oct. 31 trip to Boston College will mark the 84th meeting between the two programs.

“We are looking forward to facing a very challenging schedule this fall,” third-year coach Bob Chesney said. “The non-conference portion of our schedule will be very competitive, as we play several top teams from around New England. We expect those games to help prepare us for the difficult battles we will face in the Patriot League.”

Holy Cross finished 7-6 overall and 5-1 in the Patriot League last season, making its first FCS playoff appearance since 2009.

2020 Holy Cross Schedule

Sept. 5, at Merrimack

Sept. 12, Lehigh*

Sept. 19, Yale (Homecoming)

Oct. 3, at Harvard

Oct. 10, Brown

Oct. 17, at Georgetown*

Oct. 24, at Colgate*

Oct. 31, at Boston College

Nov. 7, at Lafayette*

Nov. 14, Fordham*

Nov. 21, Bucknell*

* – Patriot League game