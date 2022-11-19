WASHINGTON (AP)Matthew Sluka and Jordan Fuller scored three touchdowns apiece as Holy Cross clinched its fourth straight Patriot League title with a 47-10 rout of Georgetown on Saturday.

Holy Cross (11-0, 6-0), ranked sixth in the FCS coaches poll, is the first team to win four consecutive outright Patriot League titles.

Sluka, who was 12-of-15 passing for 301 yards, connected with three receivers for scores and added 77 yards rushing. Fuller carried the ball 18 times for 76 yards with three short-yardage scoring runs. Ayir Asante had 137 yards receiving, including a 42-yard touchdown catch for Holy Cross.

The Crusaders finished with 568 yards of offense, including 262 yards on the ground.

Pierce Holley completed 29 of 48 passes for 261 yards and threw a touchdown for Georgetown (2-9, 1-5).

