Holmes leads East Tennessee St. over Western Carolina 24-17

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Quay Holmes had 30 carries for 197 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead East Tennessee State to a 24-17 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Holmes had a 40-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and his 5-yard TD run with 12:40 remaining was the only score in the second half. Jacob Saylors ran the ball 15 times for a career-best 136 yards rushing for East Tennessee State (3-1, 3-1 Southern Conference).

Tyler Keltner kicked a program-record 54-yard field goal for the Buccaneers.

Ryan Glover was 14-of-23 passing for 168 yards for Western Carolina (1-8, 1-5). He tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Raekwon Heath in the first quarter. Carlos Davis threw his only pass of the game, a 44-yard touchdown to a wide-open Clayton Bardall early in the second for the Catamounts.

The Buccaneers avenged last season’s 23-20 overtime loss at Western Carolina.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES