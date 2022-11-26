NEWARK, Del. (AP)Nolan Henderson threw for four touchdowns, three to Chandler Harvin, and Delaware beat Saint Francis (Pa.) 56-17 on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

The Blue Hens (8-4), who gained an at-large berth and home game after going 4-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association, will play at top-seeded South Dakota State next Saturday.

Henderson was 16-of-23 passing for 266, throwing TD passes of 30, 7 and 58 yards to Harvin, a Sam Houston transfer, who had a season-high 128 yards on four catches. Henderson, who took a seat early in the fourth quarter, also had a rushing TD. Kyron Cumby rushed for 111 yards on 10 carries.

Henderson, who reached a program record with 32 passing TDs this season, led Delaware to a 28-3 halftime lead with the Blue Hens already having 331 yards offense and 17 first downs. They would outgain Saint Francis 586-259 with 303 in the air and 283 rushing.

Saint Francis quarterback and Northeast Conference Offensive Player of Year Cole Doyle was only 7-of-20 passing for 82 yards and didn’t play in the second half after an apparent leg injury.

Pitt transfer Justin Sliwoski took over in the second half and led the Red Flash to their first touchdown on a 12-yard pass to Dawson Snyder in the third quarter after Kerry Galloway returned an interception 54 yards from the end zone. Sliwoski connected with Makai Jackson for a 45-yard score late in the fourth quarter and finished with 103 yards passing.

The Red Flash (9-3), who went undefeated in the NEC, had a nine-game winning streak snapped.

