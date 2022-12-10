Voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total

Caleb Williams, QB, USC 544 168 63 2,031

Max Duggan, QB, TCU 188 357 142 1,420

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State 37 119 190 539

Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia 36 65 111 349

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee 17 47 81 226

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 17 28 34 141

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan 8 25 51 125

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington 9 20 47 114

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas 4 12 39 75

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina 3 6 21 42