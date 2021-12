ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a year, a favorite Albuquerque Christmas Eve tradition is back. While neighbors have been busy setting up, locals are ready to hop onto the ABQ Ride buses for the annual luminaria tour. The warm glow of luminarias throughout Albuquerque neighborhoods brings a new theme -- "A Storybook Christmas" as people come back together this holiday season.

The tour first started back in 1955 and has brought years of Christmas Eve memories ever since. Following last year's cancelation because of COVID-19, this year's tour will require masks, both inside the Convention Center's waiting area and on the buses during tours.