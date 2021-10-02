Harris leads UTSA to 5th straight win, beats UNLV 24-17

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes and UTSA beat UNLV 24-17 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

UNLV couldn’t convert on fourth-and-10 from the UTSA 36 with 39 seconds left to seal it for the Roadrunners (5-0).

Harris was 24-of-30 passing for 278 yards, and he threw a touchdown pass each to De’Corian Clark and Joshua Cephus. Clark had seven receptions for 109 yards and Cephus eight for 84 yards. Sincere McCormick added 89 yards rushing with a 1-yard TD run for UTSA.

Cameron Friel completed 25 of 37 passes for 307 yards and had a touchdown pass and two interceptions for UNLV (0-5). Steve Jenkins had five receptions for 114 yards and caught a 63-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Clark made a diving catch in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdownthat stretched UTSA’s lead to 24-10 with 2:55 remaining in the third quarter.

