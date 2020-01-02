Grambling State to face competitive 2020 schedule

(STATS) – Grambling State’s nonconference schedule should have the Tigers prepared for the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2020.

The Tigers will open the season against South Carolina State in the MEAC-SWAC Challenge on Sept. 6 in Atlanta and then travel to a pair of FBS opponents, South Alabama (Sept. 12) and UTSA (Sept. 19).

Highlight games of the eight-game SWAC schedule are Prairie View A&M in the State Fair Classic on Sept. 26 in Dallas, defending conference champ Alcorn State on Oct. 10 and Southern in the Bayou Classic on Nov. 28 in New Orleans.

Grambling finished 6-5 this past year and are 50-21 in coach Broderick Fobbs’ six seasons.

2020 Grambling Schedule

Sept. 6, South Carolina State (at Atlanta)

Sept. 12, at South Alabama

Sept. 19, at UTSA

Sept. 26, Prairie View A&M* (at Dallas)

Oct. 3, Mississippi Valley State*

Oct. 10, at Alcorn State*

Oct. 17, Alabama State*

Oct. 31, at Texas Southern*

Nov. 7, Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

Nov. 14, at Alabama A&M*

Nov. 28, Southern* (at New Orleans)

* – SWAC game

