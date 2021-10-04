Grambling State, four players earn FCS national weekly awards

(Stats Perform) – ETSU’s Fred Davis, Sam Houston’s Jahari Kay, Wofford’s Atkins Roberts and Delaware State’s Sy’Veon Wilkerson were selected Monday as the Stats Perform FCS National Players of the Week for Week 5 games ending on Saturday.

In addition, Grambling State earned FCS National Team of the Week.

The five honorees plus honorable mention selections:

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Fred Davis, Mercer, RB, R-Fr., 5-11, 210, Fortson, Georgia

Davis set the Bears’ modern-era record with 276 rushing yards and the program high with five rushing touchdowns in a 45-42 win over Samford in the Southern Conference. He averaged 9.9 yards over 28 carries, including scoring runs of 31, 21, 54, 1 and 2.

Honorable Mention: Jaylan Adams, QB, The Citadel; Juwan Carter, QB, Norfolk State; Geremy Hickbottom, QB, Tennessee State; Cole Kelley, QB, Southeastern Louisiana; Talolo Limu-Jones, WR, Eastern Washington; Lonnie Moore IV, WR, Monmouth; Mark Pappas, QB, Morehead State; Lindsey Scott, QB, Nicholls; Xavier Shepherd, QB, Kennesaw State; Breylin Smith, QB, Central Arkansas; Trey Sneed, RB, Fordham

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jahari Kay, Sam Houston, DE, Sr., 6-2, 260, Berkley, California

With Sam Houston held below 300 yards, Kay and the defense led the defending FCS champ until the offense rallied past rival Stephen F. Austin 21-20 in an AQ7 game. He finished with eight tackles (six solos), including 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble late in the game and had two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

Honorable Mention: Jalon Baker, DB, Tennessee Tech; Cole Coleman, DB, Elon; Spencer Cuvelier, LB, Northern Iowa; Russell Dandy, DB, Eastern Illinois; PJ Herrington, S, Northwestern State; Jeremiah Josephs, DB, Duquesne; Kama Kamaka, DE, San Diego; Devon Krzanowski, LB, North Dakota; Titus Leo, LB, Wagner; Jace Lewis, LB, Montana; Clay Patterson, DT, Yale; Jonathan Searcy, S, Bucknell; Darion Slade, S, Campbell; Kordell Williams, LB, McNeese

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Atkins Roberts, Wofford, PK/P, So., 5-11, 175, Mountain Brook, Alabama

Roberts made a lot of big plays in Wofford’s 27-21 SoCon loss at ETSU. With field position so vital, he averaged 38.9 yards on seven punts with four fair catches, three ending inside the ETSU 20, including at the 2 and the 6, and a long of 54. He also averaged 60.5 yards on four kickoffs, and on two of them he stopped the returner with solo tackles in ETSU territory.

Honorable Mention: Brady Buell, P, Houston Baptist; Jack Colquhoun, P, Southern Illinois; Malik Flowers, KR, Montana; Blake Gessner, PK, Montana State; Calvin Jones, WR/KR, Western Carolina; Kwannah Kollie, WR/KR, Delaware State; Max Quick, P, Stephen F. Austin; Jose Romo-Martinez, P, Florida A&M; Jon Sot, P, Harvard

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Sy’Veon Wilkerson, Delaware State, RB, Fr., 5-9, 205, Elkridge, Maryland

Wilkerson has been the workhorse in each of Delaware State’s two wins this season, this time carrying the ball a program-record 40 times for 169 yards in a 33-27, double-overtime victory at Wagner. He rushed for a 13-yard touchdown in the second quarter and caught one pass for 11 yards.

Honorable Mention: Noah Bodden, QB, Grambling State; Nazevich Burris, WR, Stetson; James Conway, LB, Fordham; Ah-Shaun Davis, QB, Lafayette; Zevi Eckhaus, QB, Bryant; RJ Martinez, QB, Northern Arizona; Noah Palm, DB, New Hampshire; Dominick Poole, DB, The Citadel; Jackson Waring, QB, Illinois State

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE WEEK

Grambling State (37-28 win over Alabama A&M)

Having lost eight of its previous nine games, Grambling State pulled a surprise against the defending SWAC champion, which was on a nine-game winning streak (one was a forfeit). The Tigers erased a 14-0 deficit with 34 unanswered points between the second and fourth quarters. Freshman Noah Bodden had three touchdown passes in his first start and the defense forced five turnovers.

Honorable Mention: Eastern Washington (34-28 win over Montana); Howard (22-17 win over Sacred Heart); Kennesaw State (31-6 win over Jacksonville State); Stephen F. Austin (21-20 loss to Sam Houston)