[1] Tim Keller wins reelection as Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller will be Albuquerque's mayor for another four years. Unofficial results show incumbent Tim Keller pulling off the win in a landslide with 56% of the vote. Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales came in second with 26%. Keller ran on a platform to tackle crime in the metro and fix the homeless crisis in Albuquerque.

[2] Voters overwhelmingly reject stadium bond Albuquerque residents gave a resounding "no" to a $50 million bond for a new soccer stadium. With months of ads and rallies on both sides of the project, 65% of voters were against the ballot question. Since the announcement in July that it would be up to voters whether or not to fund the stadium, a massive ad campaign touted the possibility of providing more jobs while people in proposed locations around downtown protested it being built in their neighborhood.