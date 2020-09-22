Games set to return to FCS campuses

(Stats Perform) – For the first time this season, there will be football games at FCS campuses on Saturday.

It’s the fifth weekend of FCS action, but the first with home games. The Citadel will host Eastern Kentucky before Missouri State visits Central Arkansas.

As has been the case throughout college football, host schools have reduced seating due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The Citadel has announced maximum capacity at Johnson Hagood Stadium will be 3,081 (27 percent) and Central Arkansas’ Estes Stadium will be limited to 2,000 (20 percent).

Other requirements include face coverings and social distancing. The Citadel said groups can’t exceed six people.

In the coming weeks, other FCS schools will follow similar state and local guidelines. Out of 56 games this season, FCS schools are hosting 20 games, two are at neutral sites and the other 34 are against FBS opponents.