Furman, Wilson hold off VMI late, earns a 37-31 victory

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Jace Wilson threw a pair of long touchdown passes in the second half and Furman stopped VMI twice in the closing minutes to earn a 37-31 victory Saturday.

The win snapped a string of three straight losses for Furman (5-5, 3-4 Southern Conference).

After the Paladins took a 17-0 lead on a 39-yard touchdown run by Wayne Anderson Jr., Seth Morgan fired a 56-yard touchdown pass to Michael Jackson and Hunter Rice punched over from the 2 to bring VMI back within 17-14 at intermission.

Morgan hit Jackson again from 3-yards out to make it 24-21 with 6:28 left in the third quarter, and after Wilson launched a 64-yard touchdown pass to Chase Abshier, the pair combined for a third touchdown to trail 30-28 after three quarters.

Wilson hit Ryan Miller with a 73-yard touchdown pass to start the fourth quarter and the Keydets answered with a 28-yard Jerry Rice field goal, but Furman stopped VMI (6-4, 4-3) on downs on its final two possessions to end the game.

Wilson was 13 of 24 for 269 yards passing without a turnover. Dominic Roberto carried 17 times for 100 yards and a touchdown and Anderson carried nine times for 73 yards.

Morgan was 33-of-56 passing for 415 yards and Jackson caught 13 passes for 177 yards. Max Brimigion caught nine passes for 136 yards.

