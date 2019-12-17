Fresno State hires Kalen DeBoer as new football coach

Live Now
FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Fresno State hired former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer on Tuesday as its new head coach.

DeBoer spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons on coach Jeff Tedford’s staff for the Bulldogs before leaving to take the same job at Indiana this season.

Tedford stepped down for medical reasons after this season and DeBoer was quickly identified as the leading contender to take over the job.

Indiana ranked second in the Big Ten this year averaging 443.6 yards per game on offense.

Fresno State went 4-8 this season but had a 26-14 record in three seasons under Tedford.

