Fox on field briefly halts USC-Arizona State game

NCAA Football
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)A fox joined the Trojans and Sun Devils on the field.

The Pac-12 game Saturday night between Southern California and Arizona State was briefly delayed early in the first quarter when a fox ran onto the field near the 20-yard line.

The fox leaped onto a wall after being chased by stadium personnel and bolted up the stairs before ducking under a seat. The fox ran back down the stairs and ended up on the 10-yard line, where stadium workers tried to shoo it away.

The game was halted for a few seconds before workers chased the fox into a corner and it ran up a ramp.

