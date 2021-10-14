Former Kansas football coach Beaty withdrawn from NCAA case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)Former Kansas football coach David Beaty is no longer part of an NCAA infractions case against the school, according to the independent agency investigating the case.

Marc Quigley of the Independent Accountability Review Process’ Complex Case Unit notified Beaty last week that investigators had decided to withdraw the allegation against Beaty and he was ”no longer identified” as being involved in the case against Kansas, The Kansas City Star reported.

Beaty hasn’t worked in football since he was fired by Kansas in 2018 and the subsequent NCAA investigation. During a news conference on Thursday, he said he plans to get back on the sidelines now that the allegations are behind him.

”Today’s a great day because when you get your name back – and you only get one of those – getting your good name back … I’m very fortunate, because a lot of times it doesn’t happen,” Beaty said.

Former Kansas athletic director Jeff Long fired Beaty in November 2018 after he posted a 6-42 record in nearly four seasons.

Beaty was cited in the NCAA’s notice of allegations sent to Kansas in September 2019 as the school self-reported violations involving claims that former video coordinator Jeff Love instructed players during Beaty’s tenure. That would violate the NCAA’s prohibition against non-coaching staff members instructing players.

Beaty’s attorney, Mike Lyons, said Thursday’s announcement was ”vindication” for Beaty, who he said had been held back by a ”phony investigation” Kansas conducted to get out of paying Beaty a $3 million buyout after he was fired.

Beaty sued the school in March 2019 after it withheld the buyout, in part because of the investigation and the claim that Beaty committed a Level II NCAA violation. In June 2020, the two sides agreed to a $2.55 million settlement.

Beaty was replaced by Les Miles, who left after two seasons in a mutual agreement with Kansas amid sexual misconduct allegations while he was coach at LSU. Long resigned as athletic director shortly after Miles’ departure.