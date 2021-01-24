Former FCS players set for Super Bowl LV

(Stats Perform) – Unsung heroes no more, former FCS players will have a chance to make an impact in football’s biggest game.
On Feb. 7, a strong group that played in the lower half of Division I college football will line up for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.
The Chiefs will seek to repeat as Super Bowl champs after eliminating the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Three of their FCS players – Tanoh Kpassagnon (Villanova), Khalen Saunders (Western Illinois) and Alex Brown (South Carolina State) – were members of last year’s championship team.
The Bucs, who beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship Game, will become the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.
AFC (VISITING TEAM)
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Active Roster
Antonio Hamilton, CB, South Carolina State
Daniel Kilgore, C, Appalachian State
Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova
Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois
Reserve/Injured
Alex Brown, DB, South Carolina State
Practice Squad
Bryan Witzmann, OG, South Dakota State
NFC (HOME TEAM)
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Active Roster
Cameron Brate, TE, Harvard
Cam Gill, OLB, Wagner
Joe Haeg, OT, North Dakota State
Nick Leverett, OG, North Carolina Central (Rice grad transfer)
Ryan Smith, CB, North Carolina Central
Aaron Stinnie, OG, James Madison
Justin Watson, WR, Penn
Josh Wells, OT, James Madison
Practice Squad
Quinton Bell, OLB, Prairie View A&M
Travis Jonsen, WR, Montana State
Josh Pearson, WR, Jacksonville State
Reserve/Opt-Out
Brad Seaton, OL, Villanova