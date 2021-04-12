Five standouts earn FCS national weekly honors

(Stats) – Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass, Presbyterian’s Colby Campbell, Sacred Heart’s Noah Gettman and Monmouth’s Tony Muskett were selected on Monday as the Stats Perform FCS National Players of the Week and Northwestern State as the National Team of the Week for games played on April 10 and 11.

The honorees plus honorable mention selections:

—=

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M, QB, Sr., 6-5, 215, St. Louis

As A&M returned from a 35-day layoff, Glass completed 27 of 40 passes and set career highs with 440 passing yards, six touchdown passes and seven total touchdowns (one rushing) in a 52-43 road win over Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. He posted a passer rating of 209.4 while leading the Bulldogs to their highest point total against a Division I opponent since 2008.

Honorable Mention: Scooter Adams, RB, Northwestern State; Zach Borisch, RB, Idaho; Kevin Brown, RB, UIW; Cole Kelley, QB, Southeastern Louisiana; Keith Pearson, WR, Presbyterian; Bryce Rivers, QB, Northwestern State; Zion Webb, QB, Jacksonville State

—=

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Colby Campbell, Presbyterian, LB, Sr., 6-0, 210, Montmorenci, South Carolina

Presbyterian’s second consecutive national defensive player of the week, Campbell tallied 25 tackles – a school record and the most by a Pioneer Football League defender since 2014 – as the Blue Hose handed Davidson its first league defeat 29-24. Included were 11 solo stops, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble that Presbyterian recovered and turned into a touchdown.

Honorable Mention: Glenn Cunningham, LB, Fordham; Yahsyn McKee, CB/KR/PR, Mercer; Connor Mortensen, LB, Weber State; Damon Washington, DE, Lafayette; Tylar Wiltz, LB, Missouri State; Takeem Young, S, UT Martin

—=

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Noah Gettman, Sacred Heart, P/PK, Jr., 6-1, 185, Daytona Beach, Florida

The Pioneers got a kick out of Gettman’s punting as much as in winning the Northeast Conference championship game – 34-27 in overtime at Duquesne – to punch an FCS playoff ticket. He blasted an 82-yard punt – the second-longest in NEC history and the longest in the FCS since 2017 – as well as 72- and 56-yarders while averaging 56.7 yards on six punts. He also averaged 63.8 yards on six kickoffs.

Honorable Mention: Robert Ferrel, KR/PR/WR, UIW; Eddie Godina, PK, Northwestern State; Mackenzie Morgan, P, Weber State; Christian Watson, KR/WR, North Dakota State

—=

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Tony Muskett, Monmouth, QB, Fr., 6-2, 195, Springfield, Virginia

Muskett was at the controls of a potent offense as Monmouth (3-0) routed then No. 7-Kennesaw State 42-17 to collect its second straight Big South championship and a playoff bid for the third time in four seasons. He completed 19 of 23 (82.6 percent) passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns with a 245.9 passer rating. In his first 82 career attempts, he’s thrown for eight TDs without an interception.

Honorable Mention: Quincy Casey, QB, Jackson State; Mike Courtney, LB, Fordham; Ryan Nettles, QB, Alabama State

—=

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE WEEK

Northwestern State: 49-47 win at UIW

The Demons (1-5) ended the spring season with their first win, dashing nationally ranked UIW’s playoff hope on Eddie Godina’s 32-yard field goal as time expired. Offensive heroics abounded for the Southland Conference program: quarterback Bryce Rivers passed for a school-record 477 yards, Scooter Adams rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns, and Javon Antonio had 11 receptions for 192 yards and two TDs.

Honorable Mention: Jacksonville State (28-14 over Murray State); Mercer (21-13 win over ETSU); Monmouth (42-17 win over Kennesaw State)