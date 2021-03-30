Five earn Stats Perform Week 7 honors

(Stats Perform) – VMI’s Jakob Herres, Holy Cross’ Jacob Dobbs, Murray State’s Aaron Baum and Missouri State’s Celdon Manning were named Tuesday as the Stats Perform FCS National Players of the Week and Monmouth the National Team of the Week for games played on March 27 and 28.

The honorees plus honorable mention selections:

—=

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jakob Herres, VMI, WR, Jr., 6-4, 211, Easton, Pa

Herres set career highs for receptions (15 – one off the school record), receiving yards (207) and touchdown receptions (three) as VMI beat Wofford 36-31 to remain atop the Southern Conference standings. The TDs (21, 15 and 14 yards) came in the second half after the Keydets trailed by 10 points, his final one erasing a 31-30 deficit with 35 seconds left. VMI (5-0) clinched its first winning season since 1981 while ending an eight-game losing streak to Wofford.

Honorable Mention: Scooter Adams, RB, Northwestern State; Quay Holmes, RB, ETSU; Dejoun Lee, RB, Delaware; Brandon Sanders, WR, Bucknell; Lindsey Scott Jr., QB, Nicholls; Zack Smith, WR, Southeast Missouri

—=

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross, LB, So., 6-0, 222, Macomb, Michigan

Dobbs was the defensive anchor as Holy Cross defeated Fordham 34-24 in one of the bigger matchups of the Patriot League regular season. The super soph finished with 12 tackles, including nine solo tackles – both totals were one below his career highs – 1.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack in the fourth quarter. The Crusaders defense limited the Rams’ explosive offense to 86 net rushing yards and 10 second-half points.

Honorable Mention: Spencer DeMedal, DB, Duquesne; Fa’Avae Fa’Avae, LB, Idaho; Chase McGowan, DE, Delaware; Anthony Ruffin, DB, Lamar; Kam Ruffin, S, Austin Peay; Christian Snyder, LB, Chattanooga

—=

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Aaron Baum, Murray State, PK, R-Sr., 6-2, 250, Orlando, Florida

Baum was dominant as Ohio Valley Conference-leading Murray State topped Eastern Illinois 42-27 for its first 5-0 start since 1995. He was 4 of 4 on field goals attempts, including a 58-yarder that was the second-longest in school history and two in a row to open the fourth-quarter scoring when the Racers took the lead for good. He was 3 of 3 on PATs and capped the win by taking a direct snap and throwing a 2-point conversion to long snapper Chandler Moody.

Honorable Mention: James Baird, PK, Dixie State; Omar Brown, ST/CB, Northern Iowa; Matt Campbell, P, The Citadel; Dontaze Costly, KR/WR, Nicholls; Anthony Del Negro, ST/TE, Bucknell; Tyler Keltner, PK, ETSU; T.J. Luther, KR, Wofford; Rashid Shaheed, KR/WR, Weber State; Daniel Whelan, P, UC Davis

—=

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Celdon Manning, Missouri State, RB, Fr., 5-10, 180, Allen, Texas

Manning scored all four of Missouri State’s touchdowns as it beat then-No. 10 Southern Illinois 30-27 for a third straight win over a ranked opponent. He totaled 182 yards from scrimmage, including a 75-yard TD reception on the game’s first play while catching six passes for 117 yards. He carried the ball 12 times for 65 yards, scoring on runs of 2, 3, and 23 yards in the second half. He accounted for 35 yards on four touches on MSU’s final drive, which resulted in a game-ending field goal.

Honorable Mention: Larry Elder, DB, LIU; Lance Jackson, RB, Chattanooga; Seth Morgan, QB, VMI; Tony Muskett, QB, Monmouth; Matthew Sluka, QB, Holy Cross; Devon Starling, RB, Tennessee State; Kenyon Turner, DB, Valparaiso; Cameron Ward, QB, UIW

—=

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE WEEK

Monmouth: 35-17 win over Charleston Southern

After having two postponements, defending Big South champion Monmouth (1-0) jumped right into the spring schedule in midseason form, scoring touchdowns on its first two drives to pull away from Charleston Southern. The offense got big performances from running back Juwon Farri (33 carries, 119 yards, two touchdowns), quarterback Tony Muskett (18 of 26, 297 yards, two TDs) and wide receiver Terrance Greene Jr. (five receptions, 166 yards, TD), while defensive tackle Lorenzo Hernandez (five tackles, two sacks) and linebacker Eddie Morales III (eight tackles, interception) fueled the defense.

Honorable Mention: Duquesne (20-10 win at Bryant); Mercer (35-28 win at Chattanooga); Nicholls (75-45 win over UIW)