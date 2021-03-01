Five earn FCS Week 3 national honors

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – Austin Peay’s Brian Snead, VMI’s Connor Riddle, Idaho’s Cade Coffey and Gardner-Webb’s Ty French were named Monday as the Stats Perform FCS National Players of the Week and Southern Illinois the National Team of the Week for games between Feb. 26-28.

The honorees plus honorable mention selections:

—=

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Brian Snead, Austin Peay, RB, R-So., 6-1, 203, Tampa, Florida

Snead put together an epic first quarter in Austin Peay’s 27-20 win over Tennessee State in the Ohio Valley Conference. Behind touchdowns of 75, 67 and 44 yards on his first three carries, the junior-college transfer went on to gain 204 yards on six carries – the FCS record for most rushing yards in a quarter. He finished the game with 23 carries for 227 yards, the third-highest rushing total in Governors history and 17 shy of the program record.

Honorable Mention: Justin Miller, QB, Southern Utah; Eric Schmid, QB, Sam Houston; Lindsey Scott, QB, Nicholls; Ryheem Skinner, RB, Tarleton; C.J. Turner, WR, Southeastern Louisiana; Liam Welch, QB, Samford

—=

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Connor Riddle, VMI, LB, R-Sr., 6-1, 212, Stafford, Virginia

Riddle anchored a second-half shutout as his upstart Southern Conference team upset No. 10 Wofford 14-13 for its first win over a ranked opponent since 2002. He finished with 13 tackles, 4.5 tackles for 13 yards in losses and two sacks. He also broke up a third-down pass on Furman’s final drive of the third quarter, forcing a punt that was followed by VMI’s game-winning TD drive. Both sacks came on Furman’s final possession as it moved toward field goal range.

Honorable Mention: Kevin Ellis, DE, Missouri State; Jordan Lewis, DE, Southern; Devonnsha Maxwell, DE, Chattanooga; Darrius Nash, S, Dixie State; Tre Walker, LB/RB, Idaho

—=

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Cade Coffey, Idaho, P/K, R-Sr., 6-1, 199, Rathdrum, Idaho

Coffey kept flipping the field in Idaho’s 28-21 Big Sky win over No. 12 Eastern Washington. He averaged 50.6 yards on seven punts, sending four inside the Eagles’ 20. With the game tied 21-21 with five minutes remaining and Coffey punting from the Vandals’ 15, he boomed a 61-yarder which ended in a fair catch at the Eagles’ 18. Coffey, who also was 4 of 4 on PATS, has four career games in which he’s averaged over 50 yards with at least six punts.

Honorable Mention: Devron Harper, KR/PR, Gardner-Webb; Kaylon Horton, KR/PR, Tarleton; Harry O’Kelly, P, James Madison; Brady Schutt, P, South Dakota; Ce’Cori Tolds, KR, UIW

—=

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ty French, Gardner-Webb, DE, Fr., 6-3, 230, Moultrie, Georgia

French’s constant pressure in his first start helped his Big South team storm past No. 24 Elon 42-20 for coach Tre Lamb’s first career win. He racked up 12 tackles, including five solos and 10 on carries, four tackles for 11 yards in losses, 1.5 fourth-quarter sacks and three quarterback hurries. With the Runnin’ Bulldogs holding a 21-20 lead in the third quarter, French was one of the tacklers who stuffed a fake punt at the Elon 43.

Honorable Mention: Barron Bronson, QB, Weber State; Josh Navratil, LB, North Dakota; Hayden Shaheen, LB, Nicholls; Cameron Ward, QB, UIW

—=

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE WEEK

Southern Illinois: 38-14 win over No. 1 North Dakota State

The Salukis earned their second all-time win over a top-ranked opponent, handing the three-time defending FCS champion Bison the second-largest loss of their Division I era (since 2004). Sophomore quarterback Nic Baker guided his Missouri Valley Football Conference squad to a 443-268 advantage in yards and a whopping 41-minute, 26-second time of possession. Romeir Elliott and Javon Williams Jr. rushed for two touchdowns each.

Honorable Mention: Dixie State (26-14 win over Tarleton); VMI (14-13 win over No. 11 Furman)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES