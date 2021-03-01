Five earn FCS Week 3 national honors

(Stats Perform) – Austin Peay’s Brian Snead, VMI’s Connor Riddle, Idaho’s Cade Coffey and Gardner-Webb’s Ty French were named Monday as the Stats Perform FCS National Players of the Week and Southern Illinois the National Team of the Week for games between Feb. 26-28.

The honorees plus honorable mention selections:

—=

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Brian Snead, Austin Peay, RB, R-So., 6-1, 203, Tampa, Florida

Snead put together an epic first quarter in Austin Peay’s 27-20 win over Tennessee State in the Ohio Valley Conference. Behind touchdowns of 75, 67 and 44 yards on his first three carries, the junior-college transfer went on to gain 204 yards on six carries – the FCS record for most rushing yards in a quarter. He finished the game with 23 carries for 227 yards, the third-highest rushing total in Governors history and 17 shy of the program record.

Honorable Mention: Justin Miller, QB, Southern Utah; Eric Schmid, QB, Sam Houston; Lindsey Scott, QB, Nicholls; Ryheem Skinner, RB, Tarleton; C.J. Turner, WR, Southeastern Louisiana; Liam Welch, QB, Samford

—=

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Connor Riddle, VMI, LB, R-Sr., 6-1, 212, Stafford, Virginia

Riddle anchored a second-half shutout as his upstart Southern Conference team upset No. 10 Wofford 14-13 for its first win over a ranked opponent since 2002. He finished with 13 tackles, 4.5 tackles for 13 yards in losses and two sacks. He also broke up a third-down pass on Furman’s final drive of the third quarter, forcing a punt that was followed by VMI’s game-winning TD drive. Both sacks came on Furman’s final possession as it moved toward field goal range.

Honorable Mention: Kevin Ellis, DE, Missouri State; Jordan Lewis, DE, Southern; Devonnsha Maxwell, DE, Chattanooga; Darrius Nash, S, Dixie State; Tre Walker, LB/RB, Idaho

—=

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Cade Coffey, Idaho, P/K, R-Sr., 6-1, 199, Rathdrum, Idaho

Coffey kept flipping the field in Idaho’s 28-21 Big Sky win over No. 12 Eastern Washington. He averaged 50.6 yards on seven punts, sending four inside the Eagles’ 20. With the game tied 21-21 with five minutes remaining and Coffey punting from the Vandals’ 15, he boomed a 61-yarder which ended in a fair catch at the Eagles’ 18. Coffey, who also was 4 of 4 on PATS, has four career games in which he’s averaged over 50 yards with at least six punts.

Honorable Mention: Devron Harper, KR/PR, Gardner-Webb; Kaylon Horton, KR/PR, Tarleton; Harry O’Kelly, P, James Madison; Brady Schutt, P, South Dakota; Ce’Cori Tolds, KR, UIW

—=

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ty French, Gardner-Webb, DE, Fr., 6-3, 230, Moultrie, Georgia

French’s constant pressure in his first start helped his Big South team storm past No. 24 Elon 42-20 for coach Tre Lamb’s first career win. He racked up 12 tackles, including five solos and 10 on carries, four tackles for 11 yards in losses, 1.5 fourth-quarter sacks and three quarterback hurries. With the Runnin’ Bulldogs holding a 21-20 lead in the third quarter, French was one of the tacklers who stuffed a fake punt at the Elon 43.

Honorable Mention: Barron Bronson, QB, Weber State; Josh Navratil, LB, North Dakota; Hayden Shaheen, LB, Nicholls; Cameron Ward, QB, UIW

—=

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE WEEK

Southern Illinois: 38-14 win over No. 1 North Dakota State

The Salukis earned their second all-time win over a top-ranked opponent, handing the three-time defending FCS champion Bison the second-largest loss of their Division I era (since 2004). Sophomore quarterback Nic Baker guided his Missouri Valley Football Conference squad to a 443-268 advantage in yards and a whopping 41-minute, 26-second time of possession. Romeir Elliott and Javon Williams Jr. rushed for two touchdowns each.

Honorable Mention: Dixie State (26-14 win over Tarleton); VMI (14-13 win over No. 11 Furman)