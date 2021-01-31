Fisher may be Montana State coaching candidate

(Stats Perform) – Could former NFL coach Jeff Fisher be headed back to the sideline for the first time since 2016 at … Montana State?

Various reports have connected Fisher to the vacant head coaching position at the Big Sky Conference university, which plays on the Division I FCS level.

Fisher posted a photo on Twitter on Saturday that suggested he was flying into a city, which Colton Pool, sports editor of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, identified as Bozeman, home to the 15,000-student public institution. The Chronicle and Skyline Sports have reported Fisher has interest in an MSU position that opened earlier this month when Jeff Choate resigned after four seasons to join the University of Texas staff.

The 62-year-old Fisher has coached only in the NFL during a lengthy career, posting a 173-165-1 (.512) record in 22 years as a head coach. He guided the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans franchise from 1994-2010, with a loss to the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV following the 1999 regular season. He later coached the Rams from 2012-16, with the final year in Los Angeles after they relocated there.

Fisher was a defensive back on the Chicago Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl-winning team – his final season of a five-year NFL playing career. His son Brandon was a linebacker at the University of Montana – Montana State’s bitter rival – and coached in the Big Sky in 2019 as Southern Utah’s defensive coordinator.

Montana State recently opted out of playing in the Big Sky’s upcoming spring schedule and announced it may pursue up to two nonconference competitions in preparation for the fall season. In the Bobcats’ most recent season in 2019, they went 11-4 and advanced to the FCS playoff semifinals for the first time since winning 1984 national championship.