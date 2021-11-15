FCS Top 25: James Madison, Montana State, North Dakota State to make closing arguments

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – The race right behind top-ranked Sam Houston in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 is sizzling heading into the final full week of the regular season.

On Monday, the Bearkats (9-0) remained as a unanimous No. 1, a spot they’ve held since the preseason. The voting, though, is competitive between No. 2 James Madison, No. 3 Montana State and No. 4 North Dakota State, which are all 9-1 and trying to position for one of the top two seeds in the 24-team playoff field, which the NCAA will announce on Sunday.

The top two seeds are guaranteed home-field advantage through the semifinals. Sam Houston, the defending national champion and only unbeaten FCS team, appears to be in line for the No. 1 seed if it beats Abilene Christian on Saturday, which would extend its Division I-high 20-game winning streak.

The other closing arguments: James Madison will host Towson, while Montana State (at Montana) and North Dakota State (South Dakota) face more difficult opponents.

A national media panel selects the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

—=

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 (Nov. 15)

1. Sam Houston (9-0, 5-0 AQ7), 1,250 points (50 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Week 11 Result: 42-28 win over Eastern Kentucky

2. James Madison (9-1, 6-1 CAA), 1,182

Previous Ranking: 2; Week 11 Result: 32-22 win at then-No. 25 William & Mary

3. Montana State (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky), 1,163

Previous Ranking: 3; Week 11 Result: 20-13 win over Idaho

4. North Dakota State (9-1, 6-1 Missouri Valley), 1,096

Previous Ranking: 5; Week 11 Result: 49-17 win at Youngstown State

5. Eastern Washington (8-2, 5-2 Big Sky), 1,013

Previous Ranking: 7; Week 11 Result: 38-20 win at then-No. 6 UC Davis

6. Villanova (8-2, 6-1 CAA), 938

Previous Ranking: 8; Week 11 Result: 33-14 win over Stony Brook

7. Montana (8-2, 5-2 Big Sky), 889

Previous Ranking: 9; Week 11 Result: 30-3 win at Northern Arizona

8. ETSU (9-1, 6-1 Southern), 811

Previous Ranking: 11; Week 11 Result: 56-35 win at Western Carolina

9. Kennesaw State (9-1, 6-0 Big South), 802

Previous Ranking: 10; Week 11 Result: 28-24 win at North Alabama

10. UC Davis (8-2, 5-2 Big Sky), 749

Previous Ranking: 6; Week 11 Result: 38-20 loss to then-No. 7 Eastern Washington

11. Sacramento State (8-2, 7-0 Big Sky), 721

Previous Ranking: 12; Week 11 Result: 49-20 win over Portland State

12. South Dakota State (7-3, 4-3 Missouri Valley), 701

Previous Ranking: 4; Week 11 Result: 23-20 loss at then-No. 19 South Dakota

13. UT Martin (9-1, 5-0 Ohio Valley), 686

Previous Ranking: 13; Week 11 Result: 42-3 win at Tennessee Tech

14. Missouri State (7-3, 6-2 Missouri Valley), 600

Previous Ranking: 16; Week 11 Result: 34-27 win over then-No. 20 Northern Iowa

15. Southeastern Louisiana (8-2, 6-1 Southland), 577

Previous Ranking: 14; Week 11 Result: 56-28 win over Northwestern State

16. South Dakota (7-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley), 552

Previous Ranking: 19; Week 11 Result: 23-20 win over then-No. 4 South Dakota State

17. Southern Illinois (7-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley), 546

Previous Ranking: 15; Week 11 Result: 47-21 win at Indiana State

18. UIW (8-2, 6-1 Southland), 479

Previous Ranking: 17; Week 11 Result: 27-23 win at Nicholls

19. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC), 373

Previous Ranking: 18; Week 11 Result: 21-17 win at Southern

20. Dartmouth (8-1, 5-1 Ivy), 252

Previous Ranking: 22 (tie); Week 11 Result: 41-7 win over Cornell

21. Mercer (7-2, 6-1 Southern), 228

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 11 Result: 10-6 win over then-No. 22 Chattanooga

22. Stephen F. Austin (7-3, 3-2 AQ7), 105

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 11 Result: 27-14 win at Central Arkansas

23. Florida A&M (8-2, 6-1 SWAC), 96

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 11 Result: 37-7 win at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

24. Princeton (8-1, 5-1 Ivy), 93

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 11 Result: 35-20 win over Yale

25. Rhode Island (7-3, 4-3 CAA), 76

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 11 Result: 28-3 win over New Hampshire

Dropped Out: Northern Iowa (20), VMI (21), Chattanooga (22 tie), Prairie View A&M (24), William & Mary (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Northern Iowa 64, Monmouth 61, Holy Cross 37, VMI 25, Chattanooga 21, William & Mary 17, Prairie View A&M 14, North Dakota 11, Eastern Kentucky 7, Sacred Heart 7, Harvard 4

—=

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Voters – Stats Perform: Craig Haley, Gary Reasons. ASUN: Patrick McCoy, Mike Parris. Big Sky Conference: Doug Kelly, Tyson Rodgers, Larry Weir. Big South Conference: Brian Cleary, Matt Harmon, Mark Simpson. CAA Football: Scott Klatzkin, Greg Madia, Rob Washburn. Ivy League: Rick Bender, Craig Larson. Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference: Bill Hamilton, Maurice Williams. Missouri Valley Football Conference: Dom Izzo, Mike Kern, Randy Reinhardt. Northeast Conference: Tad Maury, Ralph Ventre. Ohio Valley Conference: Neal Bradley, Kyle Schwartz. Patriot League: Eric Malanowski, Ryan Sakamoto. Pioneer Football League: Cody Bush, Jack Cronin. Southern Conference: David Fox, Jeff Hartsell, Phil Perry. Southland Conference: Zack Carlton, Josh Yonis. Southwestern Athletic Conference: Ronnie Johnson, Travis Jarome, Andrew Roberts. Western Athletic Conference: Josh Criswell, Chris Thompson. National Representatives: Josh Buchanan, Riley Corcoran, Sam Herder, Emory Hunt, Brett Huston, Kyle Kensing, Brandon Lawrence, Jon Passman, Lawrence Smith, Phil Sokol, Reggie Thomas, Jamie Williams.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES