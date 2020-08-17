FCS teams in mix for fall nonconference games

(Stats Perform) – A small number of FCS nonconference games, including some against FBS programs, are scheduled to be played in the fall season after all 13 conferences postponed their league competition due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 127 FCS programs hope to play the majority of their schedule during the spring semester, but 17 programs – less than 13 percent – will play nonconference games or are exploring them for the fall semester. Austin Peay and Central Arkansas are scheduled to meet in college football’s first game Aug. 29 in the FCS Kickoff in Montgomery, Alabama.

While the fall nonconference schedule is evolving, most FCS games would be played in September.

Here are the schools in the mix:

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Campbell: Georgia Southern (Sept. 12), Appalachian State (Sept. 26)

Gardner-Webb: at Western Carolina (Sept. 19)

North Alabama: Jacksonville State (Oct. 17), at Southern Miss (Nov. 7), at BYU (Nov. 21)

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Missouri State: at Oklahoma (Sept. 12), at Central Arkansas (Sept. 26), Central Arkansas (Oct. 17)

Western Illinois: No announced games, but nonconference being explored

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE:

Austin Peay: Central Arkansas in Montgomery, Alabama (Aug. 29), at Cincinnati (Sept. 19)

Eastern Kentucky: at Marshall (Sept. 5), at West Virginia (Sept. 12)

Jacksonville State: at North Alabama (Oct. 17)

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Chattanooga: No announced games, but nonconference being explored

The Citadel: No announced games, but nonconference being explored (likely at Clemson on Sept. 19)

Mercer: at Army West Point (Oct. 10)

Western Carolina: Gardner-Webb (Sept. 19), at Liberty (Nov. 14)

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Abilene Christian: at Army West Point (Oct. 3)

Central Arkansas: Austin Peay in Montgomery, Alabama (Aug. 29), at Arkansas State (Sept. 19), Missouri State (Sept. 26), at Missouri State (Oct. 17)

Houston Baptist: at North Texas (Sept. 5), at Texas Tech (Sept. 12), at Louisiana Tech (Sept. 26)

Lamar: at Rice (Sept. 26)

Stephen F. Austin: at SMU (Sept. 26)