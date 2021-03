FCS spring football: COVID-19 schedule changes

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - DeAngelo Wilson had a career-high 10 receptions for 118 yards and a score and the Austin Peay defense forced six turnovers as the Governors beat Jacksonville State 13-10 on Sunday.

Draylen Ellis was 28-of-53 passing for 211 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Austin Peay (3-5, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference).