FCS schools that could play fall nonconference games

(Stats Perform) – The Ohio Valley Conference’s fall sports announcement on Friday meant all 13 FCS conferences have postponed their league schedule if not all football games this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time of the OVC decision, the following 26 schools were planning to play nonconference games or had yet to announce they were no longer pursuing them:

Big South (3): Campbell, Gardner-Webb, North Alabama

Missouri Valley (5): Missouri State, South Dakota, Southern Illinois, Western Illinois, Youngstown State

Ohio Valley (9): Austin Peay, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Murray State, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, UT Martin

Southern (4): Chattanooga, The Citadel, Furman, Mercer

Southland (5): Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, Houston Baptist, Lamar, Stephen F. Austin