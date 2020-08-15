FCS schools that could play fall nonconference games

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – The Ohio Valley Conference’s fall sports announcement on Friday meant all 13 FCS conferences have postponed their league schedule if not all football games this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time of the OVC decision, the following 26 schools were planning to play nonconference games or had yet to announce they were no longer pursuing them:

Big South (3): Campbell, Gardner-Webb, North Alabama

Missouri Valley (5): Missouri State, South Dakota, Southern Illinois, Western Illinois, Youngstown State

Ohio Valley (9): Austin Peay, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Murray State, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, UT Martin

Southern (4): Chattanooga, The Citadel, Furman, Mercer

Southland (5): Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, Houston Baptist, Lamar, Stephen F. Austin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss