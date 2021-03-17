FCS schools by all-time victories

(Stats Perform) – FCS schools with the most all-time victories as senior colleges:
1. Yale (1872 first season): 916-380-55 (.698)
2. Harvard (1874): 879-403-50 (.679)
3. Penn (1876): 861-500-42 (.629)
4. Princeton (1869): 840-413-50 (.664)
5. North Dakota State (1894): 745-372-34 (.662)
6. Dartmouth (1881): 715-458-46 (.605)
7. Delaware (1889): 703-467-43 (.597)
8. Lehigh (1884): 700-612-45 (.532)
9. Dayton (1905): 687-377-25 (.642)
10. Lafayette (1882): 683-621-39 (.523)
11. Northern Iowa (1895): 682-428-47 (.610)
12. North Dakota (1894): 661-415-30 (.611)
13. Colgate (1890): 660-497-50 (.568)
14. Cornell (1887): 648-536-34 (.546)
15. Holy Cross (1896): 640-535-55 (.543)
16. Villanova (1894): 632-491-41 (.561)
17. Drake (1893): 627-521-29 (.545)
18. Furman (1889): 619-482-38 (.560)
19. Brown (1878): 615-594-40 (.508)
T20. Eastern Kentucky (1909): 612-397-38 (.603)
T20. South Dakota State (1897): 612-471-36 (.563)
T22. Montana (1897): 604-505-26 (.544)
T22. Bucknell (1883): 604-601-51 (.501)
24. Florida A&M (1907): 597-334-22 (.638)
25. Central Arkansas (1908): 596-399-42 (.595)
Source: NCAA